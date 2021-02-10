Water mains in Ballyraine to be replaced in coming days

Both Irish Water and Donegal County Council are set to replace water mains in the Ballyraine area of Letterkenny in the coming days.

The current water mains have been described as problematic which are prone to bursts, causing disruptions to the supply locally.

The mains are being replaced with new high density plastic pipes and the works are being carried out in accordance with Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

The mains that are being replaced are at Ballyraine Industrial Estate road and the junction with R245.

The works are due to commence in early February and will be completed by the end of March.

Once completed, it's hoped that customers in the area will have an improved water supply with less disruption.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the works, there will be some traffic management in place. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

The works may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours' notice prior to any planned water shut offs.