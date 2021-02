Residents and staff at St Columbcille village in Clonmany have begun receiving their vaccinations against Covid-19 this morning.

It brings to an end weeks of worry for all concerned.

Initially, the facility was not top of the vaccine roll out list because it's not a nurse -led centre, which had sparked major public outcry among family members.

Speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show, Ann Doherty, Manager of the St Columcille Village in Clonmany says they are so relieved: