Pringle calls for clarity on Covid plans

The Dail has heard calls for “a new approach” to tackling Covid-19, with opposition parties calling for the “maximum suppression” of the virus.

The debate comes as part of a Private Members' Motion being tabled by the Labour party which calls for a “national aggressive Covid-19 suppression strategy”.

The motion says that the government's Living with Covid-19 plan has “failed to cope with the most recent wave of infection” and adds that “the economy has been shut down three times, for almost six months over the past ten months”.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle called for clarity from the Government: