NPHET recommends resumption of testing of close contacts twice

NPHET has recommended that the HSE resumes testing close contacts of positive covid cases, twice.

Close contacts of a confirmed case will no longer need to restrict their movements if they test negative for Covid-19 on day 10.

Before the testing of close contacts was temporarily suspended, contacts were tested on day zero, once alerted they were a close contact, and then again seven days later.

However when testing close contacts resumed on January 29th, people were only being tested once on day 5, meaning 5 days after they last had contact with a confirmed case.

Regardless of the result they were required to quarantine for 14 days.

Following a recommendation from NPHET, the twice testing of contacts has resumed, but a key difference is they will be tested on day zero and day 10.

If the contact receives a negative test result on day 10 and has no symptoms they will no longer be required to quarantine.