Midlands NW MEP hits out at triggering of Article 16 ‘fiasco’

A number of Irish MEPs have expressed their criticism of the European Commission’s recent proposed triggering of Article sixteen of the Northern Irish protocol.

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen has said that mistakes were made in triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

It was enacted to stop the UK using the North as a backdoor to get Astrazeneca vaccines into the country, amid the row between the company and the Commission, it was however, quickly revoked.

During a European Parliament debate on the EU’s vaccination strategy, Midlands North West MEP Chris MacManus said there cannot be a repeat of what he termed, the 'fiasco':