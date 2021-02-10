Finesse Gym Club see World Challenge cancelled in Portugal

There is huge disappointment this week for Donegal’s Finesse Gymnastics Club.

Finesse were due to represent Ireland at the World Gym for Life Challenge in Portugal in July but the event has been cancelled.

The club were to send 21 senior gymnasts to Portugal but the current Covid health crisis in the country means organisers had no option but to cancel the 4th running of the challenge.

Held every four years, the World Gym for Life Challenge is the second major event of Gymnastics for All, with more than 2,000 participants.