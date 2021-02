Donegal's healthcare workers are overworked, exhausted, and burnout.

That's according to Sinn Fein, who's calling on the Government to implement Sláintecare in a bid to transform the health service going forward.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says that we cannot return to the same health service before the current crisis.

He also says that staff affected need to be given reassurances that better working conditions lie ahead: