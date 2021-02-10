Derry secure Joe Hodge on loan deal from Man City

Derry City have confirmed the signing of midfielder Joe Hodge who joins the Brandywell club on a 6-month loan from Manchester City.

The 18-year old Republic of Ireland International was awarded his first professional contract at the Etihad last August and the Premiership leaders were keen to get him playing senior football as the next step in his development.

Derry boss Declan Devine tod the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Joe to Derry City.”

“It’s a high profile loan signing for us given that Man City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and Joe is one of their top young talents and current ‘Scholar of the Year’.”

“Of course Joe is just 18 years old and this will be his first venture into senior football. ”

“We want to help him evolve and to enjoy this opportunity. I’m hoping that his spell with Derry City will play some small part in the youngster fulfilling his potential.”

“I’d like to thank Manchester City for their assistance in getting the deal done and assure them we will look after the lad.”