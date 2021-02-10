Business Matters Ep 30 – John McNulty & Clive Wasson

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to John McNulty from Kilcar who is owner of the Mace store in Stranorlar and owner of the Sean Ostan Guesthouse in Carrick. John has been self-employed in the retail sector since 2000, having previously worked for two years in the insurance industry after studying business at Letterkenny IT.

Ciaran also talks to Letterkenny-based photographer, Clive Wasson, who was appointed as the new director of Donegal Business Network for 2021. Clive has been taking photographs for over 30 years, having developed an interest in cameras when he was at secondary school.