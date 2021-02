An additional 54 Covid related deaths have been reported this evening.

1,006 cases have also been confirmed, 22 of them in Donegal.

The 14 day incidence rate in the county continues to fall below the national average of 312.1 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The rate in Donegal currently stands at 281.6.

1,032 patients are being treated in hospital for the virus, of which 173 are in ICU.