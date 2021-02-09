Today marks 9th anniversary of Andrew Allen murder

Today marks the 9th anniversary of the murder of Andrew Allen.

The 24 year old was murdered by a group of individuals at his home in at Links View Park Buncrana on February 9, 2012.

Andrew was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

A car believed to be involved in the murder was located at Churchbrea, Fahan on fire which is three miles outside Buncrana shortly after the shooting.

In a statement An Garda Siochana say that are grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements but Gardai believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry city who have information that may assist with the investigation.

Many people have been arrested and questioned over the past nine years and Gardai are grateful for all those who have assisted the investigation.

Gardai together with their counterparts in the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to investigate and are currently following several lines of enquiry on both sides of the border.

Now with the passage of time Gardai are appealing to anyone with information which may assist this ongoing investigation to make contact with them.

Any assistance received may be instrumental in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station.