Searches carried out in Derry as part of investigation into dissident activity

Detectives from the Terrorist Investigation Unit carried out a search in the Creggan are of Derry earlier today as part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

During the search a number of electronic items were seized for further examination.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Today’s search is part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity. This is in line with our determination and commitment to ensure the public are kept safe.”

