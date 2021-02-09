Safety concerns on Ramelton road back under spotlight

Engineers at Donegal County Council are being urged to look at improves safety measures at two junctions on one of the main arteries into Letterkenny.

Residents living at Loughnagin and the Golf Course road areas of the town are said to be finding it increasingly difficult trying to access the main Ramelton road due to the speed some motorists are travelling.

It's thought extra signage would improve the situation with the issue set to be raised at today's sitting of the Letterkenny MD by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh: