Further calls for pharmacists to be allowed assist in vaccine rollout

There are further calls for pharmacists to be allowed assist in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine programme.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle along with other Donegal Oireachtas members, has written to the Health Minister urging him to permit pharmacists facilitate the administration of Covid vaccines and to ensure all pharmacy staff are vaccinated.

It comes following a meeting between elected representatives and representatives of Donegal pharmacies last week during which a number of concerns were discussed.

Deputy Pringle says there's no doubt pharmacists could help accelerate the rollout of the vaccine: