There's been a very slight drop in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal.

A total of €144.6m will be paid out in PUP to over 481,000 people this week.

16,421 people in Donegal will receive the payment this week while 246 people in the county closed their PUP claim this week.

Meanwhile, 3,973 people will receive the Covid-19 Enhanced Illness Benefit.