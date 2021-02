The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Donegal has dropped significantly.

9 cases of the virus have been reported in the county this evening.

Meanwhile, a further 6 Covid related deaths and 829 new cases have been confirmed across the country.

1,212 patients are currently being treated in hospital for the virus, 176 of them are in ICU.

As of February 5th, 230,776 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Of them, 151,212 were first doses and 79,554 second doses.