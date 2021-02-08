Council issues warning ahead of potential weather event this week

Donegal County Council is urging people in Donegal to make necessary preparations ahead of a potential severe weather event later this week.

A weather warning is already in place for the entire country for low temperatures, frost and icy patches.

The Council, however, says there is a possibility of a weather warning for snow/ice being issued by Met Éireann for Thursday.

Accumulations of between 5cm and 10cm of snow could arrive on Thursday.

Donegal County Council's Severe Weather Assessment Team are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide additional updates if conditions deteriorate further.

Motorists are being asked to take extra care on the roads during the heavy snowfall and to be mindful of the potential risk of frost and snow accumulations.

It is expected that these conditions will remain in place up to and including next weekend.

Donegal County Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 or, in the event of an out-of-hours emergency, the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service please call 999 or 112.

You can keep up to date on conditions by signing up for free alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal or by following Donegal County Council on Facebook or Twitter