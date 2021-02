Business owners in border areas are fearful of how new travel fines will impact on trade.

Gardaí now have the power to fine those who are travelling from the North without a reasonable excuse.

The €100 penalty will apply to anyone who isn't 'ordinarily resident' in the Republic.

Gerard Crawford runs a petrol station in Lifford in Co Donegal, near the border, and says there is a lot of anxiety surrounding the new penalties: