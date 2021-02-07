Two men injured in shooting in Derry

Two men have been injured in a shooting in Derry.

Both have been brought to hospital after they were shot in the legs in the Creggan area last night.

The shooting happened at the Rinmore Drive area of Derry shortly after half past six yesterday evening.

Two men were shot and received gunshot wounds to their legs - both men in their 40s and 30s have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police in the North were called to the scene and say an investigation is underway.

They say this reckless, brutal shooting incident has not only caused great distress to the local community, but has added two casualties to hospital, and created further stress to the local health services who are dealing with the pandemic.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward.

There has been widespread condemnation following last night's shooting in Creggan.

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan says with the health service already stretched in the North, it's the last thing the people of Derry want to see: