Tributes paid to Donegal rally driver Andrew Stewart

Tributes have been paid to Donegal rally driver, Andrew Stewart following his death on Friday.

Andrew, who as also known as Rocky was often spotted at rallies throughout the country and most regularly in his much loved Mitsubishi Evo.

The Donegal Motorclub have paid tribute with the following statement;

"Its with Great sadness that We have learned of the Passing of current Club Member Andrew Stewart.

Andrew or Rocky as he was known to his Many Friends was a True Clubman in every sense. His enjoyment and love for the Sport was obvious , from his days driving the Swift in the Tarmac Championship to his Current much Loved Evo.

Andrew took part in many Rallies throughout the Country over his years behind the wheel , and could often be seen with a Marshall's Bib on when not competing.

Our thoughts at this sad time are with Andrew's Family and wide Circle of Friends."