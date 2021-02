Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of Colm Horgan from Derry City.

The defender is the second player to swap Derry City for Sligo Rovers in the last few weeks, with Walter Figueira joining Liam Buckley's side at the end of January.

The 26 year old featured 11 times in the league for the Candystripes and is a welcome addition to Sligo as they prepare for European football this season.