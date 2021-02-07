Funding allocated to Donegal Gaeltacht for office renovations

Funding has been allocated to the Donegal Gaeltacht for building renovations to be carried out at its Regional Offices in Gaoth Dobhair Business Park.

€1.74m has been approved for enterprise building renovations in Donegal, Galway and Kerry.

The works in Gaoth Dobhair will include the renovation and upgrading of a space for customers, the upgrading of lighting and reduction of energy costs as well as the upgrading of toilets and provision of toilets for people with a disability in the reception area and a new customer service space.