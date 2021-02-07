€100 fine for non-essential cross-border travel from tomorrow

From tomorrow anyone travelling cross-border for a non-essential reason could be fined.

Anyone not ordinarily resident in the Republic, travelling in the jurisdiction without a reasonable excuse may be liable to receive a fine of €100.

Gardaí say they will continue to use the 4Es and, as a last resort, enforce.

If enforcement is required, Gardaí will issue a fine for €100 to every adult present who is in breach of the regulation.

For example, if the driver of a car has two adult passengers then each of the three adults in the car will receive a €100 fine.

Gardai in Donegal continue to appeal to the public to only travel for essential reasons as checkpoints continue across the division this weekend.