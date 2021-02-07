Drug driver arrested at checkpoint outside Ballybofey

A driver was arrested at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint yesterday morning at Mc Groarys Brae, outside Ballybofey.

The driver tested positive for cannabis and was also found to be in possession of a small amount, while a court appearance will now follow.

Gardai say despite the level 5 travel restrictions and the multiple warnings in relation to road safety, there are those who still choose to drive while under the influence of drugs.

They're appealing to the public to never drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.