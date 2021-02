1,024 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, and 12 more patients with the infection have died.

The oldest was ninety years old -- the youngest was sixty, all of them passing away in the last week.

There were 380 new infections recorded today in Dublin, 70 in Meath and 63 in Cork. While 47 were recorded in Donegal.

The average national infection rate in the last fortnight is 338 per hundred thousand people -- or roughly one in three hundred.