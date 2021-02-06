Donegal pharmacists meet with representatives to discuss vaccine rollout

A group of representatives of donegal pharmacists and pharmacy staff have met with local elected representatives to discuss the role of their services in the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It comes after a letter signed on behalf of almost 70 pharmacists in Donegal and their staff was issued outlining their willingness and ability to engage in the vaccination programme.

A number of other issues were highlighted at the meeting including; the need for vaccines to be administered to full pharmacy teams and the lack of support given to pharmacy services since the beginning of the pandemic.

Donegal pharmacist, Tom Murray says the role pharmacists could play in the vaccine rollout is significant: