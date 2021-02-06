Donegal Library Service’s Doorstep Delivery will continue

The Donegal Library Service has announced its Doorstep Delivery Service will continue throughout the coming months.

The service was launched in November last year with libraries currently closed under Level 5 restrictions.

The Doorstep Delivery Service is free to everyone and you don't need to be an existing library member to avail of the service.

You can access the service as follows by firstly contacting the Covid 19 Community Response line, then inform the Library staff what type of Books, or DVD's you prefer, the library staff will then choose items using your preference and their experience.

The items are then packaged and delivered to your door with stringent health and safety measures being adhered to.

All items are on long term loan and there are no overdue charges. When it is safe to do so, library staff will be in contact about how to return items

Donegal Library Service has also expanded their offering of free online resources which can be accessed at www.donegallibrary.ie.