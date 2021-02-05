Three Carndonagh students crowned 2020 Junk Kouture winners

Three students from Carndonagh Community School have been crowned 2020 Junk Kouture winners with a fishtail gown made of sea glass, plastic milk cartons and recycled glass such as bottles and jam jars.

The event sees participants show off fashion creations they have made from everyday materials.

The 2020 final, which was to have been held in Dublin's 3 Arena last March, was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The team, involving students Brónach Harkin, Robyn O'Donnell and Orlaith Doherty under the guidance of teacher Pauline McDermott now walk away with €1,000 in prize money and a further €2,000 for their school.

Ms. Dermott says they are overwhelmed: