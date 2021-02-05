Taoiseach should not travel to US for St. Patrick’s Day – Crossan

A Donegal County Councillor believes that the Taoiseach should not travel to the US for St. Patrick's Day.

Micheál Martin has refused to be drawn on if he will travel to Washington in March for the traditional “shamrock ceremony” with new US president Joe Biden.

Last year's visit by then taoiseach Leo Varadkar to former president Donald Trump was cut short due to the first Covid-19 outbreak.

It's understood that it will be several weeks before a decision will be made on this years event.

Speaking on today's Nine Til Noon Show, Cllr Nicholas Crossan suggested someone from the Irish Diaspora could be nominated to take the Taoiseachs place: