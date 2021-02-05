People can be fined for making non-essential cross-border trips from Monday

Gardai will be able to fine people making non-essential cross-border trips from Monday.

Ahead of the weekend, members of the force are urging people to stay within their 5km.

From 7am on Monday Gardai will be able to fine anyone travelling from the north into the republic for a non-essential reason.

It means any residents in the North caught here without a valid reason can be fined €100.

Gardaí are warning that if the driver of a car has two adult passengers with them then each of the three adults in the car will be penalised.

Meanwhile, over the past seven days Gardaí have issued around 375 fines at Dublin Airport to people going abroad for non-essential reasons.

300 house party related fines ranging from €150 to €500 have also been handed out.