International travel restrictions unlikely to be eased by summer

The Justice Minister says new restrictions on international travel are unlikely to be eased by the summer.

Mandatory self-quarantine laws have come into effect, meaning people arriving into the country must stay at home for 14 days.

Gardaí are to carry out random spot checks and anyone found to not be quarantining faces a fine of up to 2,500 or up to six months in prison.

However the rule still doesn't apply to people flying into airports in the North and who may then travel on to the south.

Minister Helen McEntee has urged people not to book a holiday abroad this summer.