The HSE says it's working to ensure people living in remote areas of the country have access to the vaccine.

It's says the recommendation that over 70s be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine has made the roll out to rural areas "trickier", due to the need for ultra-cold storage.

GP hubs, which will bring a number of local GPs together, are likely to be set up to administer vaccines.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says the logistics are still being worked out.