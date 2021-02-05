Government and FAI pledge support for LOI clubs after meeting

The Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht & Defence, Jack Chambers, has stated that the government will provide additional support to help the SSE Airtricity League start this season.

Government officials met with representatives from the Football Association of Ireland yesterday.

The FAI unveiled a €3.6m package to clubs in recent days, which will help clubs operate early in the calendar year, while the wage subsidy scheme is seen as crucial to help salary costs during the pandemic.

Premier Division clubs will each receive a minimum of €215,000 under the FAI proposal, but it is thought more financial aid will be needed with crowds unlikely to return until much later in the 2021 campaign.

Minister Chambers has now given assurances that he government will provide additional supports in the period ahead.

The League of Ireland is due to start on 19 March.