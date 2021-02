Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says it's 'disingenuous' to say the Northern Ireland protocol can be scrapped.

First Minister Arlene Foster is calling for it to be abolished, ahead of talks between British and EU negotiators next week.

Some customs checks at Larne and Belfast ports remain suspended due to threats made against staff.

Bertie Ahern says the operation of the protocol should be changed to help trade - but he says it can't be dumped.