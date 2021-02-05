Council making progress to take charge of housing estates in East Donegal

Progress is being made by Donegal County Council to take charge of a number of estates in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District.

While discussions are ongoing to take in charge of the Beeches Estate in Stranorlar, the council has in the interim, agreed to carry out some works through the use of bonds money to resurface the entrance road of the estate.

Negotiations are also continuing with the bonds insurer to release funds so a number of issues can be addressed in the Lawnsdale estate.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says it is a lengthy process but progress is being made: