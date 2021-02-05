Claims HSE is refusing to sanction extra home help hours in Donegal

It's been claimed that the HSE is refusing to sanction extra home help hours to some people in Donegal.

People, particularly those with a disability, require extra care and need home help three times a day and it's understood that caregivers are working outside the allocated time unpaid.

There are also further claims that there's a shortage in vital equipment for home help such as hoists and slings, with those affected under increased strain.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says while there's always been issues with home help in Donegal, the situation has worsened further due to the current crisis.

He's calling on the Government to step up to the plate and give the HSE the necessary funding to alleviate the situation: