Pringle calls for more authority for Ombudsman for Children

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has supported a motion for Dr Niall Muldoon to be re-appointment as Ombudsman for Children.

The Donegal Town native was first appointed Ombudsman for Children in 2015.

Children's Minister, Roderic O'Gorman has praised Dr Muldoon's work of his six year term and acknowledged how he worked effectively to ensure children within the direct provision system could access the services of his office.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that while excellent work is being undertaken by the Ombudsman's Office, more action needs to be taken by Government: