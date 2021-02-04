Positive news on proposed changes to BEAM terms

The European Commission has given the green light to allow Ireland the flexibility to set a new reduction period under the Beef Emergency Aid Measure.

It was after some farmers were struggling in meeting the 5% nitrogen reduction element of the scheme.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently wrote to the Commission seeking flexibility to offer farmers the choice of changing the reduction year from the existing period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021 to a new period of 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.

The new reduction period will only apply to those farmers who opt to apply for the change.

Those farmers currently on track to meet the 5% nitrogen reduction targets can use the original reference period ending 30 June.

The Department will be writing to all of the scheme participants shortly giving updated nitrogen figures to clearly inform them of what they need to do meet the requirements of the scheme and will also be giving advice on how and when they can opt to change the reduction year.