A Donegal County Councillor believes quality broadband is now a basic need and is just as important as electricity.

The issue of poor connectivity, particularly in rural parts of Donegal is said to be more prevalent than ever with lockdown, a big increase in people now working from home and online learning for children.

Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the Government should have used resources closer to home in the first place for the roll out of The National Broadband Plan: