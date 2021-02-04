Minister confirms solution is being worked on to assist Bluestack and iCare

The Minister of State at the Department of Children, Disability, Equality and Integration has confirmed that work is ongoing to assist two Donegal facilities which are said to be under 'harrowing pressure' financially.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has in the Dail, raised the need for funding to be sanctioned as a matter of urgency for both the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation and iCare, who have for many years been self funding. That was up until two years ago when a small amount of funding was delivered.

Bluestack is said to be only receiving a quarter of the funding it needs to provide its services while iCare is surviving on a third of the money needed to keep its doors open.

Deputy MacLochlainn appealed to Government to ensure financial help is provided for both facilities: