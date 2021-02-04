Ireland’s in for the “long haul” in Covid-19 fight

Ireland's in for the "long haul" in its fight to suppress Covid-19, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheal Martin told his parliamentary party last night the UK variant is increasing the disease's reproductive number by zero-point-five and is slowing the decline in case numbers.

He also told members that reopening schools and construction will be the priority during Level 5, and he expects the numbers in hospital to be around 800 by the end of the month.

Infectious disease consultant at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Eoghan De Barra, says Covid-19 will be around for some time to come: