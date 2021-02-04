Harps on track to sign striker again

Finn Harps are back in training for the new 2021 season and striker Adam Foley looks set to put pen to paper to sign for the Donegal club once again, it is reported today in the Donegal Democrat.

The Dubliner joined Harps last season and made a big impact towards the end of the campaign, playing his part in keeping the club up in the Premier Division.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that with clubs having to start the season in March with Covid-19 restrictions in place once again there will be what is effectivley a subsidy from the FAI.

It is understood that this will be worth more than €200,000 per club.