Donegal Deputy hits out at Tanaiste following Lynsey Bennett settlement

A seriously ill Longford woman who settled a high court action over the CervicalCheck scandal yesterday, is to attend a specialised treatment centre in Mexico next week.

32 year old mother of two, Lynsey Bennett, will travel to the Hope for Cancer Treatment Centre to try to stall the cancer and strengthen her immune system.

Speaking to Shannonside Northern Sound, she says she still has a fight left in her despite her illness:

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, speaking in the Dail on World Cancer Day says the commitment given to protect women in similar cases needs to be delivered: