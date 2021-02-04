Donegal ‘crying out for investment’ to finish Finn Harps stadium

The completion of the Finn Harps Stadium has been brought under the spotlight again at a national level.

The shovel- ready project has been lying idle since 2014 with €1.2m already spent on the development.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Dail that Donegal is a county that has been hit hard by the pandemic, resulting in widespread job losses and that money from Government underspend would be well spent in getting projects like the Finn Harps stadium over the line.

Deputy Doherty says the county is crying out for investment to be made in the project: