Dangerous state of footpaths in Glenties raised in Dáil

Some of the footpaths in Glenties are said to be posing a real danger to pedestrians in the town.

It's been claimed that a number of people have tripped and fallen and that many have suffered serious injuries as a result.

The Minister for Transport and the Minister for Local Government are being urged to sanction the necessary funding for upgrade works as a matter of urgency.

The issue has been raised in the Dail this week by Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Brian Carr from the Glenties Development Group says the issue is worsening every day: