The unemployment rate hit 25 per cent in January when those receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are included.

CSO figures show the rate for those aged 15 to 24 is 56.4 per cent, while it stands at 21.4 per cent for people aged 25 to 74.

When those in receipt of the PUP are excluded, the unemployment rate was unchanged compared to December at 5.8 per cent.