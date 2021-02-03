Renewed hope residents in Clonmany facility will get vaccine next week

It's hoped that residents in the St. Columbcille Village in Clonmany will get vaccinated against Covid-19 next week.

The facility wasn't as high on the priority list for vaccinations because it is not a nurse-led centre.

Although no definitive date has been set for the rollout, it's understood that senior management in the HSE have indicated that those living in the facility are set to get the jab next week.

If it goes ahead, it would end weeks of worry and uncertainty for residents, staff and families of loved ones.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the centre should never have been treated any differently from other residential care settings in the first place: