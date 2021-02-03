Minister launches Ireland’s first Animal Welfare Strategy

The Agriculture Minister has launched Ireland's first Animal Welfare Strategy.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the strategy reflects the government's clear commitment to animal welfare.

Minister McConalogue says the Working Together for Animal Welfare: Ireland's Animal Welfare Strategy 2021-2025 will be adopting a 'One Health, One Welfare' approach recognising the strong interconnections and interdependencies between human, animal and environmental health.

The Donegal Minister hopes to bring legislation before the Oireachtas before Easter to prohibit fur farming.

A new coordinated approach to the control of horses, to address what he says is the worrying evidence of straying and associated welfare concerns is among a number of priorities for the Minister this year.

He is also working with farmers and the industry to ensure high welfare standards for calves.

Among other measures, there is set to be a renewed emphasis on animal based indicators to assess welfare standards and reduce the prevalence of tail docking in pigs as well as a new system to improve greyhound traceability.

The Department will also review the current ex gratia funding model for animal welfare charities and the underlying public policy objectives with a view to doubling the available funding.