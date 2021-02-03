Ferry is “abosultely thrilled” to sign pro contact with Derry

Patrick Ferry says he's over the moon to sign his first professional deal at Derry City.

The Gaoth Dobhair teenager signed a two year contract on Tuesday which will see him part of the first team squad ahead of the 2021 season.

The 18-year old has penned a 2-year deal at the Brandywell and said he was “absolutely thrilled” to be given the chance to show what he can do.

Patrick appeared in two pre-season friendlies in 2020 and also got some league experience under his belt towards the end of that campaign.

Declan Devine described the contract as ‘fully deserved’ and paid tribute to the club’s Academy coaches who have helped the teenager develop in the striking role.

“Our Academy continues to do a magnificent job and this is a compliment to them and also to Patrick who has put his head down and worked so hard.”

“We spoke with him and his parents last week and they are fantastic people.”

“I’m looking for Patrick to take this opportunity to kick on now the way Jack Malone, Nathan Gartside and Ronan Boyce are doing.”

“He can play anywhere across the front three and he has a very bright future if he continues to work hard.”

“Our supporters will see that we’re working to put down a solid base for the future of the club.”

“These young players are the lifeblood of Derry City and I’m looking forward to working with them and watching them progress at the club.”