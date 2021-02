A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after being stopped by Gardai in Inishowen.

Buncrana Gardaí arrested the motorist yesterday after they tested positive for cannabis.

The driver had also been driving on a provisional licence but was unaccompanied, had no L Plates displayed, no insurance, no tax and no valid NCT. The car was seized.

The driver was charged and a Court appearance will follow.

Garda are reminding people not to take risks when it comes to safety on the roads.